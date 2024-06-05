The wait is nearly over as Delapré Abbey will host its first highly-anticipated food festival this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Set within the stunning grounds of the historic Abbey, the Delapré Food Festival is hoped to be “the perfect summer celebration of artisan food and drink”.
Event organiser Crispin Slee shared his enthusiasm and said: “We can’t wait. The festival is going to be fantastic and Delapré is the perfect spot. We’re going to bring the grounds to life.”
The event promises to feature all the elements that made Towcester Food Festival so popular, with a bustling marketplace of more than 80 food and drink stalls from across the county.
There will be free hourly demonstrations from a variety of top local chefs, including the Abbey’s own Bart Polinski, James Peck and Hannah Dunne from Ember, and the town’s queen of Italian cuisine Carmela Sereno Hayes.
Attendees can also participate in a number of tasting sessions and masterclasses, such as with Warner’s Gin, VineBud, cheese masterclasses with expert Shane Holland, and cocktail masterclasses from the Number 13 mixologists.
The outdoor street food market, curated by Bite Street, will feature some of the best street food traders from the region. You can expect to find The Smoke Pit, Bad Boy Wings, and The Pork Shack, just to name a few.
Local food hero Gary Bradshaw from Hamm Tun Fine Foods, and the maker of Cobblers Nibble cheese, stressed the importance of an event like this for the county’s food and drink scene.
“I’ve got a fresh batch of cheese ready for the weekend,” he said. “Having a big show like this on our doorstep is vital for businesses like mine.”
The festival is hoped to be a fab day out for foodies and families alike, and will also offer hands-on cooking experiences for children. There will also be free activities to keep kids entertained in the walled garden.
Richard Clinton, chief executive of the Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the very first Delapré Food Festival.
“We want it to become an annual highlight in the county’s culinary calendar, showcasing our incredible food and drink scene.”
Traditional afternoon teas can also be booked at The Orangery and guided tours of Delapré Abbey will take place twice each day – or visitors can explore at their own pace.
This event forms part of the Northamptonshire Food and Drink Week, a week-long celebration from June 1 to 9 of what the county has to offer.
Organised by Made in Northamptonshire and the Northamptonshire Tourism Business Network, this new initiative is currently celebrating the best of our county’s people, places and producers.
Delapré Food Festival will open at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday (June 8 and 9) and parking within the grounds is free.
Tickets will remain at £16.13 until 10pm on Friday (June 7) and will then be the full price of £20 excluding booking fees. Admission includes entry to the historic house.
For more information and to secure your tickets to the Delapré Food Festival, visit the following website: www.delaprefoodfestival.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.