The top 10 best rated Northampton pubs according to Google Reviews, to get you prepared for the bank holiday

Here is your round-up of the top 10 best rated pubs across the town according to Google Reviews, to get you prepared for the upcoming May bank holiday weekend.

With many venues to choose from, the loyal customers of the following pubs have taken to the internet to leave glowing online reviews.

Each of these establishments has a minimum of 100 reviews and, impressively, none of them achieved lower than a respectable 4.5 stars out of five.

Below you will find each pub’s rating, location and the best phone number to get in contact and secure your table – as pubs are likely to pull in more punters during bank holiday weekends.

Is there a Northampton pub you would like to see featured in future Chronicle & Echo stories? Email [email protected].

1 . The top 10 best rated Northampton pubs, according to Google Reviews Impressively, none of the following venues achieved lower than a respectable 4.5 stars out of five. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Shipmans The Shipmans pub, which describes itself as an iconic town centre venue, is steeped in centuries of history and recently underwent a complete renovation to give the establishment a new lease of life. Rating: 4.7 stars based on 178 Google Reviews. Location: 12 Drapery, Northampton Town Centre, NN1 2HG. Phone number: 01604 806048. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . The Lamplighter Taking second place is The Lamplighter, a traditional, family-run and independent freehouse since 2009. The venue is well-known for its wide variety of quality real ale, farmhouse cider and craft beer. Rating: 4.6 stars based on 1,016 Google Reviews. Location: 66 Overstone Road, Mounts, NN1 3JS. Phone number: 01604 631125. Photo: The Lamplighter Photo Sales

4 . The Princess Alexandra The Princess Alexandra has been serving the Northampton community since the early 1900s. The team says that although it has undergone extensive refurbishment, the building’s characteristic charms of the past remain. Rating: 4.6 stars based on 660 Google Reviews. Location: 1 Alexandra Road, Northampton Town Centre, NN1 5QP. Phone number: 01604 245485. Photo: The Princess Alexandra Photo Sales