I have always lived in the rural village of Wollaston just on the outskirts of Wellingborough and Northampton.

My family have lived there for my grandad’s whole life, my mum’s whole life and now 20 years of my life.

Because I’ve always been brought up in the village, I just love the village vibe.

Maisie Summers-Newton.

I have lived in three houses in Wollaston but the house I remember the most was in Hinwick Road. It was a terraced house in a lovely street and I grew up there with my mother and two younger sisters. My grandad and nan live at the bottom end of the village in a house they have lived in for 50 years.

I love Wollaston – it’s quite a big village with lots of greenery and fresh air and a thriving community. It’s relaxing and not as hectic or busy as a town. I went to both the primary and secondary schools here.

I had a really good childhood with great memories – my family were very supportive and people in the village knew me.

I used to play out with my friends in the park behind our house, however because of swimming, I wasn’t able to play out too often.

I started swimming lessons at the age of five and was swimming at least once a week then. By the time I was 11, I was swimming at least five times a week and at the age of 13, I moved to Northampton Swimming Club where I started swimming about seven or eight times a week.

Growing up, I never thought I’d be a world champion. My dream was always to compete at the Paralympic Games and I am very fortunate to have done that. But to achieve everything I have I definitely didn't think I’d be able to have done that.

For someone to have come from a normal background in the village, to have gone to normal schools, I am very proud of what I have achieved.

I’m very fortunate to have completed the whole set – the European, the Worlds, the Paralympic and now the Commonwealth Games.

It’s strange. I see myself as Maisie the girl from Wollaston, a little village in Northamptonshire. It’s weird when I walk down the street and people say, “Hi Maisie, how are you doing? How is your swimming?” But I really appreciate it.

I found it strange coming back home after being in the bubble of the Paralympics Games in Tokyo. It’s a really really bizarre feeling going from one extreme to the other. My mum was at work, my sisters were at back school. I was waiting for university to start and just floating around the house thinking I’m back in Wollaston when a week ago I was at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Soon after though, I visited my local schools and seeing how I inspired the younger generation was really lovely.

I really want to inspire children to achieve their dreams no matter what they are.