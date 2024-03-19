'The situation is far worse than you might imagine,' says resident at holiday park in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“The situation is far worse than you might imagine”, reveals resident at a holiday park in Northampton.

Billing Aquadrome was hit by severe flooding in the New Year, which saw thousands on site forced to flee their properties.

Residents had to leave the site on January 6 anyway until February 1 as required under the licensing agreement with the local authority to operate as a ‘holiday park’.

When residents were supposed to return in February, the site management team said they were still tackling issues caused by the floods, causing delays.

The majority of residents have now returned to the site, but a small minority are still staying in alternative accommodation awaiting the green-light to go back to Billing.

One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous due to fear of reprisals, has spoken out about their current experience.

The man said: “I've heard the latest estimate for when things might return to normal is around the end of May. One of the affected areas is Heron Island. Those who live there haven't been able to return yet and are still staying in alternative accommodations. They were informed that the end of May is the earliest they might expect to come back. But if there are any delays, even by a day or two, we're looking at June.

“Returning to your ‘holiday home’ in June because of a flood on New Year's Day? It sounds beyond unreal, almost ridiculous, and incredibly unfair. Six months to address issues and allow people to go back home. Why does it take so long? What's really going on here?

“The situation is far worse than you might imagine. Communication from the current administration, or whoever's running things in the absence of proper ownership due to administration, is atrocious. They're not communicating properly with the customers and residents of the park. It's not just bad communication — it's terrible.

“Let's not forget, people pay thousands upon thousands to be there for the year (or 11 months and one week, to be precise). Most residents pay upwards of £5,000 per year in ground rent, some even £6,000 or £7,000. Multiply that by roughly 2,000 caravans/lodges on-site, and you're talking about enormous sums of money — millions upon millions.

“And remember, when it was announced that Billing went into administration, they said it was a profit-making business and hopefully securing new owners. It didn't go bankrupt, so somebody somewhere is making millions from Billing Aquadrome. But residents and customers are getting the short end of the stick.

“Here we are, roughly nine months after administration was appointed, and still no sign or news of a new owner. We all paid our site fees in good faith back in December, before the start of the new season in January. Obviously, none of us knew the camp would flood on New Year's Day, and that some unfortunate souls wouldn't be allowed back until possibly the end of May or early June.

“What happens to our money for the five or six months we couldn't use the site? Will they refund us? Will it be sold by then, and the new owners won't care about refunds, blaming the previous management or administration for not sorting it out earlier? It's all such a mess with no end in sight.”

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Rushmere and Far Cotton ward) said: “It is very sad that residents are unable to get updates on the date they can return to the site or even an update on the progress of the work that is being carried out.

“I cannot imagine how unsettling this must be to the residents unable to return to their home and possessions.

“Some residents have been told dates at the end of May/beginning of June to return which will mean 6 months of being away from their home but they’ve been told there will be no refunds offered. I would have thought the site would have insurance for this type of incident so that residents would get refunds of pitch fees.”

The administrators in charged of the site, Grant Thorntons LLP, have declined to comment.