The Northamptonshire residents on tonight's King's Birthday Honours list

Seven people who are either from Northamptonshire or have links to the county are celebrating being on tonight’s King’s Birthday Honours list.

They are part of a group of more than 40 in the region who have received honours from King Charles III and have been recognised for their outstanding work.

They are:

Professor Elizabeth Varga from Northampton, who is director of the Infrastructure Systems Institute, who has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to critical infrastructure.

Anita Neil and, inset, David Woods (left), Jenny Bott (top right) and George Hill (bottom right)

Jenny Bott from Raunds, founder and developer of rhythmic gymnastics, who has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to gymnastics.

Anita Neil from Wellingborough, Britain’s first black female Olympian, who has been made an MBE for services to athletics.

Sheralee Webb from Denton, who is executive headteacher at Northampton’s Northgate School Academy Trust, and has been made an MBE for services to education.

Bernadette Barnes from Bedford, who is manager at Home-Start Northampton, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to families and early years learning.

George Hill from Corby, who is volunteer chair at KHL Big Local, and has been awarded a BEM for voluntary services to the community in Corby.

David Woods from Woodford, who has raised thousands of pounds for the NHS by selling plants, who has been awarded a BEM for services to the community in Woodford and charitable fundraising for the NHS.