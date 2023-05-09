The next pop-up street food events in Northampton to get pencilled in your diary now

Northampton is home to a number of street food pop-ups, which we are lucky to have on offer on our doorstep every single month.

The first of three trial dates was a success, with more than 1,000 visitors, and this newspaper has the details of the next one below.

Here are all the details you need to get these pop-ups pencilled into your diary. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The beauty of these events is that you can attend in a group and everyone can eat from a different vendor, all while supporting independent businesses.

Here are all the details you need to get these pop-ups pencilled into your diary…

Bite Street Sunday Social – May 21

Bite Street has launched a new series of community pop-ups at the Commercial Street market plot, one Sunday a month during April, May and June.

The next Bite Street Sunday Social is on May 21, and the next Bite Street weekend is from June 9 to 11. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

They are known as the ‘Bite Street Sunday Socials’ and are free to enter to take a look at a rotating selection of the region’s top street food traders.

Taking place from 11am until 4.30pm on May 21, there will also be bars with local ales and spirits, a vintage market, and artisan food and maker stalls.

Some of Bite Street’s favourites will be in attendance, including burgers and loaded fries from The Smoke Pit, gourmet toasties, hot drinks and brownies from Good Times Cafe UK, and street food from Now Now African Food Co.

They will also be joined by street chef Peter Lloyd, serving halloumi fries with Cajun mushroom ketchup, and vegan sweet potato and chilli nuggets.

The next Big Local weekend is scheduled for June 3 and 4 at the Duston Mill.

Finally, souvlaki and gyros will be on offer from Milton Keynes’ finest Eat is Greek – as well as wood-fired pizza from The Wood Oven.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome to attend but must be kept on a lead.

The final of the three planned ‘Sunday Social’ trials will take place on June 25, when the organisers will then decide if it will continue – so pay them a visit to make it count.

You can find further details about the upcoming Bite Street Sunday Social here.

The Big Local – June 3 and 4

Having held its third-pop up during the bank holiday weekend at the end of April, the next event organised by The Big Local will be on June 3 and 4.

It will run from 12pm until 9pm on both days and all the family are welcome to attend.

Taking place at the Duston Mill Wedding and Events Venue in Upton, there will be street food vendors, live music and craft stalls – and it is only £1 per person to enter.

Tickets are soon to be released, alongside a list of the food vendors that will be in attendance.

To accompany the food offering, the event organisers Jimmy Emmett and Clare Parmenter have their own bar company. Black Ducks Bars will be serving drinks and keeping them flowing over the entire weekend.

You can purchase your ticket on the door, or pre-book your space online when the tickets are released.

And if you are looking to pencil in future dates, The Big Local will be back at the Duston Mill on July 1 and 2, and August 19 and 20.

Stay up to date by following The Big Local on Facebook and Instagram here.

Bite Street – June 9 to 11

The latest Bite Street weekend has just passed so we now have to wait until June for the next – but it will definitely be worth the wait.

Join a variety of Northamptonshire’s best street food traders at The County Cricket Ground, for as little as £2 to enter.

Free parking is available and children under the age of 10 enter for free.

The opening times are 5.30pm until 10pm on Friday (June 9), 1pm until 10pm on Saturday (June 10), and noon until 4.30pm on Sunday (June 11).

A new trader is joining the Bite Street pack next month. Meat Meets Bun will be offering ‘filthy burgers’.

They will be joined by Bite Street favourite Disco Fries, South African food from Banquet 1415, and Santina’s Pizza.

Available on just Friday and Saturday will be Good Times Cafe UK, serving gourmet grilled cheese toasties, hot drinks and brownies.

To top it off, Sticky Beaks will be offering loaded mac and cheese and you can finish off your meal with a vegan sweet treat from Flats Doughnuts.

As always, the bar will be open and selling a variety of beers, lagers, cider, prosecco, gin, wine and soft drinks.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome to attend but must be kept on a lead.

