The nation’s ‘biggest sporting celebration of climate action’ passes through Northampton on day 18 of 32

The first relay of its kind, aiming to inspire the nation to take collective action to reach net zero and protect our natural world, has today (June 28) passed through Northampton.

The ‘National Running Out of Time Relay’ is currently making its way across the East Midlands and the legs in Northampton have been completed.

It is “the biggest sporting celebration of climate action and nature to ever be attempted across Britain”, which is showcasing the many people, places and organisations already dedicated to sustainability.

The team from Northamptonshire Children's Trust that took on the first leg of the ‘National Running Out of Time Relay’ across the town.

Thousands will have taken the baton when the relay comes to an end, all in aid of climate change awareness.

The first runner began the 32-day, 2,661 kilometre relay from Scotland to London from the heights of Ben Nevis on June 10.

By the time it reaches the end point, Big Ben, the baton will have crossed 35 counties.

Dan Thompson, the co-founder of the relay, said: “There’s a lot of negativity and fear around climate change but we wanted to change the narrative to celebrate and highlight the sterling work already being carried out around the UK – to inspire others that it is worthwhile trying to change the status quo and take action.”

The baton was passed from Tina Matthew from Umbrella Climate Emergency Action Hub, to Rachel Shaw from Northamptonshire Children's Trust.

The event has been organised by social enterprise The World Relay, which is celebrating its tenth year of running successful relays across the globe and having raised nearly £2 million for charity.

It was Rachel Shaw, from Northamptonshire Children’s Trust, who led a team of care-experienced young adults in one of today’s legs.

As she took the baton from Tina Matthew, from Umbrella Climate Emergency Action Hub, Rachel began leading a 26-strong team of 16-to-25 year olds and six of her colleagues, from Northampton Skatepark to Sixfields Stadium.

Rachel, who works with 950 care leavers, then went on to run the final three legs of the day alongside two others – which was 20 miles from Daventry into Warwickshire.

Ahead of taking the baton earlier this afternoon, Rachel spoke to Chronicle & Echo and said: “Today these care leavers are turning their talents to running, skateboarding, cycling – whatever it takes to do the five kilometre distance.

“Climate change is really important for leaving care circles and the 16 to 25 year olds I work with.

“The issue affects all of us but it really, really is going to affect them because they’re a younger generation and will have to mop up after past generations slightly more than everyone else.”

Though Rachel’s number one love is running – and she even has a tattoo dedicated to it – her second love is her job and organising events for those who have experience of being in care.

“Any event that I can see care leavers might want to take part in, we get hooked up,” she said.