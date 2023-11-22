The Napoleon movie location near Kettering that doubled as French emperor's beautiful chateau
Kettering’s grandest stately home Boughton House is set to grace the silver screen once more, this time in Sir Ridley Scott’s epic historical drama Napoleon.
From today (November 22) movie-goers will be able to see the home and its ground’s starring role as it doubles for the famous French emperor’s chateau.
Co-produced and directed by Sir Ridley for Columbia Pictures and Apple Original Films, Napoleon stars Joaquin Phoenix as Bonaparte and Vanessa Kirby as Joséphine.
Boughton’s French style house and extensive parkland provided the perfect location and backdrop away from the studio sets, according to production designer Arthur Max.
He said: “There is enough neo-classical architecture in England to make it possible, probably because a lot of the design that comes out of France and England is based on Italian classic Palladian architecture."
For the most part, the large production sought to stay within close distance of London, rather than moving the entire production to remote locations. On a few occasions, however, they couldn’t resist.
Mr Max said: “Boughton Manor is in Northamptonshire, about a three-hour drive out of London. It was built in the 18th century by a Francophile – an Englishman who loved French architecture. It looks just like a French chateau in a beautiful estate, with hundreds of acres, with sheep and horses grazing and beautiful old oak trees everywhere. It was very special for that reason, so we decided to use that as Napoleon's chateau.”
Boughton House also played host to a special historic prop – Mr Max’s set dressers were able to use one very special item of furniture.
He said: “We had a bed on loan from the Victoria & Albert, which we weren't allowed to even approach within a metre, it was so fragile. We asked if we could use it for a love scene, and they were shocked we even questioned.”
It’s not the first time the Duke of Buccleuch’s grand Kettering home has starred in a big budget production. In June 2012, Les Misérables was filmed at the house. The colonnade entrance on the North front has seen a glittering array of acting royalty – the same location has seen Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, Sacha Baron Cohen and Helena Bonham Carter gracing the historic flagstones.
A spokesman for Boughton Estate said: “We are thrilled to be able to share the news that Boughton House was used as one of the filming locations for Apple TV’s new Napoleon film.”
Other locations in England included neoclassical Blenheim Palace doubling as Napoleon’s staterooms in the Fontainebleau and Tuileries Palaces and Bourne Wood in Surrey. Sir Ridley returned Fort Ricasoli in Malta, a location he had used for the Oscar-winning Gladiator.
Napoleon tells the story of the rise to power of an ambitious soldier to Emperor. The movie is released today (November 22) exclusively in cinemas before streaming globally on Apple TV+.
