The lives of those killed or injured on Northamptonshire’s roads were honoured in a moving service

Last weekend the community came together to honour the individuals killed or injured on Northamptonshire’s roads through a moving service of remembrance.

The event was held on Sunday (November 17) to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, which is commemorated on the third Sunday of every November.

Established in 1993, the day honours the millions impacted by road incidents across the globe – together with their families, friends and those affected by the issue.

It also acts as an opportunity to thank the emergency services, medical professionals and others who deal with the traumatic aftermath of road death and injury on a daily basis.

28 candles were lit to remember the people tragically killed on our county’s roads in 2023, and the same number of empty picture frames were displayed at the front of the church.

The organisers included Chris and Nicole Taylor, who lost their daughter Beccy to a road traffic incident in 2008 when she was just 18 years old.

Beccy lost control when her car hit surface water caused by a blocked drain on a road between Blisworth and Milton Malsor, and her parents have worked tirelessly to spark important conversations and improve road safety ever since.

The pair are among a group of 40 parents who joined forces this year to demand immediate action, and tackle the “unacceptable and disproportionately high” number of young driver and passenger deaths on UK roads.

Chris delivered a moving speech to those in attendance and began by referencing the 28 candles lit during the service to remember the people tragically killed on our county’s roads in 2023.

“The empty picture frames symbolise that 28 people are now missing from the picture,” he said. “Every one of those lives was precious, full of hopes and dreams. They were daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, partners, wives, husbands, grandchildren, grandparents, and friends.”

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims marked the start of Road Safety Week. This has been coordinated by Brake, an organisation leading the development of a Road Victim’s Charter and calling on the new government to provide sustainable funding and care to victims and their families.

Chris continued: “We are fortunate to have a comprehensive support service for those impacted by road collisions. Voice for Road Harm has been running for eight years and is funded by the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commission.

“While it is essential those affected by road harm receive the emotional support and justice they deserve, ours is a club that does not want any new members.”

The hope is to see a reduction in deaths and injuries on our roads, particularly with the UK’s commitment to halving road deaths by 2030. 14 suggestions for action were then made by Chris as part of his speech.

This included safer speed limits on rural roads, a reviewed use of touch screens, decreasing the drink driving limit and a graduated drivers licence scheme to protect young drivers – who are typically involved in road incidents.

As a founding member of the Forget Me Not Families Uniting group, Chris concluded: “While we are pleased to see commitment to a road safety strategy, it is what comes next that matters.

“We need bold and brave action from the government, so we can put hundreds of faces back in the picture, surrounded by their family and friends.”