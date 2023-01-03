‘The joy of volunteering can make you feel so good about yourself’ says chatty Brackley hero

Brackley resident Jon pledged his time to volunteer after watching the 1 Million Minutes campaign on GMB and has been visited by the televison crew to tell his story.

Jon was a Financial Advisor Manager, successfully heading his own team and managing large accounts when he decided it was time he started to give back to his community.

Jon said: “The joy of volunteering can really help your community and make you feel so good about yourself. I started the Chatter and Natter table at the Lounge Cafe Bar and it has grown each week.

Jon Haslam's work at the Chatty Cafe in Brackley has been outstanding

“It started off as one or two people that popped in for a coffee and chat on a Thursday afternoon and it has now grown to over 30.”

GMB came to visit Jon to produce a video on the work he has been doing at the Chatty Cafe which was televised before Christmas. It highlighted the 1 Million Minutes campaign and the impact it can have on the loneliness and mental health within communities, revealing just how important the work that Jon has been undertaking is.

The chatty table is for anyone who just fancies some company and runs 3-5pm every Thursday at the Lounge Cafe Bar in Brackley. You can just turn up, where you will be given a warm welcome by the group.

The 1 Million Minutes Campaign is about helping others

Jon has now taken this cafe even further by working with the Ability Community Transport so the Chatty Cafe can now reach those who have no transport and are isolated at home. This is a free service to those with a bus pass. Non-bus pass holders will be charged mileage only. The bus will take visitors to the cafe and home again and is a great afternoon out.

Jon has made a big difference to a number of lives around him already with the Chatty Cafe, with comments such as: “My husband died a year ago and I promised him as we said our goodbyes that I wouldn’t just stay at home. It’s been so hard without him and it took all my courage to go to the first Chatty Cafe session. Jon was at the door as promised to meet me and I’m so happy I did. It’s safe and welcoming and I feel comfortable to be me again.”

The Chatty Table at the Lounge Cafe Bar in Brackley is a great success

Jon not only runs the Chatty Cafe he is also a volunteer driver for the South Northants Volunteer Bureau (SNVB) where he takes residents to health care appointments, in the area and outside the county too.

Jon’s wife Sharon said: “We are so proud of him. He is the most amazing man who has done so much for the community. He is an inspiration to how we can all help those around us that are suffering with loneliness.”

