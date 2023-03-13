The Frank Bruno Foundation programme comes to Towcester to tackle mental health

The Frank Bruno Foundation offers a wellbeing programme and structured non-contact boxing session for anyone over the age of 10 years old who are experiencing problems with mental ill-health.

The programme is expected to increase self-confidence, improve self-regulation, develop self-worth,develop social skills and increase mental wellbeing in the structure of both workshops and non-contact boxing.

Coach Robbie Bouchier launched the Towcester Round by Round programme workshops in February 2023 and the two hour sessions are proving to be very popular already. They run at Towcester Leisure Centre between 6-8pn and you can get a referral form online if you know of someone who will benefit.

The Frank Bruno Foundation Mental Health Programme has come to Towcester

For non-contact boxing, you will be paired with someone and take it in turns to swap over boxing gloves and pads, with fully trained coaches on hand. Both the non-contact boxing and the workshops are planned to educate, build confidence and are a way of having fun.

The Frank Bruno Foundation was set up in 2017 to provide a safe environment for young people with mental health issues. Subsequently there have been added programmes for older people who need help to manage their mental health whilst continuing to work.

