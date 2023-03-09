Tucked between the shops and cafes in Towcester town, this little secret is building a big reputation for its selection of craft beers and now, some live music.

Have I Got Brews For You has been quietly offering Towcester a snug place to enjoy a drink whilst browsing their phenomenal stock of craft beers and this weekend, rising star Rory O’Kane will be visiting to play and sing.

Rory is a rising talent and is a warming indie/folk singer/songwriter who plays in various venues in the midlands. He will be performing originals and covers on the evening of March 11, kicking off at 7.30pm. You can check his Facebook page out here.

Have I got Brews For You is tucked between the shops and cafes along Towcester's main road

Have I Got Brews For You opened their craft beer and gin taproom in December 2021 so they have been serving up their amazing stock for a while now. How about some Marmite beer, Golden Syrup beer, or one of the modern sour beers from Vault City, like their Iron Brew Sour?

If you aren’t into beers and more of a gin or rum lover, there is also a large offering of choice with these too, giving lots of options to try. The micropub also loves a good whiskey and held a whiskey tasting evening in February.

If you don’t want to miss out on their events and offers in the future, you can follow them on Facebook here.