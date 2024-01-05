The Chronicle & Echo’s stars of 2023: Meet the individuals who made a real difference in Northampton last year

3 . Bob Emmerson

90-year-old Bob Emmerson was overwhelmed to complete his 500th park run at the Racecourse in Northampton at the start of September, 11 years on from his very first. The inspiration was met with hundreds of people cheering him on as he crossed the finish line. The Newcastle-born 90-year-old first started running aged 15 and says he showed promise when he kept it up during his army service in Egypt at 18 years old. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds