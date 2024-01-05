The Chronicle & Echo’s stars of 2023: Meet the individuals who made a real difference in Northampton last year

Before we get properly stuck into 2024, here’s a celebration of those who have had a positive impact over the last 12 months
We have picked 10 of the many who go above and beyond to make the town a better place, yet often go unrecognised for their hard work.
Here at the Chronicle & Echo, we have been proud to tell their stories over the past year – raising awareness of the impact they have had on the community.
From people dedicating months to invaluable charity fundraisers, to those creating conversations around important topics like domestic violence, littering and supporting independent businesses, they have all made a difference to the lives of others.
We look forward to continuing to share stories like these in 2024 and if you have a tale to tell, email [email protected].
1. The Chronicle & Echo’s stars of 2023
Here are 10 of the many who go above and beyond to make the town a better place, yet often go unrecognised for their hard work. Photo: National World
2. Teresa McCarthy-Dixon
Teresa founded The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation during the pandemic, with the aim of alleviating hunger and providing essential supplies to those in need across Northampton and the wider county. Having evolved to a fully functioning support group, Teresa has continued to enhance the wellbeing and standard of living for residents. She has let nothing stand in her way of helping those faced with sudden and unexpected hardship. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
3. Bob Emmerson
90-year-old Bob Emmerson was overwhelmed to complete his 500th park run at the Racecourse in Northampton at the start of September, 11 years on from his very first. The inspiration was met with hundreds of people cheering him on as he crossed the finish line. The Newcastle-born 90-year-old first started running aged 15 and says he showed promise when he kept it up during his army service in Egypt at 18 years old. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
4. Cheri Curran
Cheri Curran sadly lost her son Louis-Ryan Menezes, aged just 17, to a single stab wound in May 2018. Since then, she has continued to do important work to educate and raise awareness of knife crime. Her aim is to make the town a safer place, particularly for young people like her son Louis-Ryan. Cheri does a lot of work with the Emmanuel Group of Churches, focusing on Northampton and where Louis-Ryan was killed in Kingsthorpe. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds