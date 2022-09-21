‘The BBC tracked us down,’ says Wappenham Farm owners after planting Royal coat of arms in maize field

The maize at Wappenham Farm caught the eye of a pilot flying over with its Royal coat of arms beautifully carved out in maize, for the whole sky to see, who notified the BBC.

After the researchers got in touch with the pub in Weston and asked a few questions, David and Annette Wilson were finally tracked down and contacted.

Annette said: “It was really exciting to see the BBC here and they sent drones over the fields to take pictures. They stayed for about four hours and it was lovely to be part of their programme. Meeting David Sillito and his team was amazing and we really enjoyed them being here.”

The Royal coat of arms planted out in maize

She added: “We chose the design of the royal emblem back in May and then drew it out in the field. We wanted something that was going to represent the Jubilee this year but had no idea this would end up being a tribute to the Queen. We will keep the field as it is for as long as we can.”

Wappenham Farm has sunflowers and a maize maze each year for visitors to walk round, meet their animals and get some refreshments. The maze and sunflowers are now closed for the season until next year, but the farm will be opening up again on Saturday October 15 until October 30 for their halloween events with their pumpkin patch which will be ready for picking.

Come and take the spooky trail, pick pumpkins and get refreshments in the Tipi Cafe for some seasonal fun. There will be a twilight walk where you can bring a torch and follow the trail as the sun sets.

Check out their website for more information, www.wappenfarm.co.uk where you will find opening hours and also images of their beautiful Royal coat of arms.

The BBC Crew on site at Wappenham Farm