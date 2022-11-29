A Northampton mother who lost her daughter to a road traffic incident in 2008 has said the annual service held on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is “invaluable”.

This year’s service – the twelfth for RoadPeace’s East Midlands region – was held in the Holy Sepulchre Church on November 20 and provided an opportunity for those who have been affected by the loss of a loved one in a road traffic collision to gather.

It also shone a light on those who have been injured as a result of road incidents, and the emergency services who do the best they can to act quickly to save those involved.

Beccy Taylor, who lost her life to a road traffic incident in 2008 aged 18.

25 names were read out at the service, and 29 candles were lit to represent each life lost on the roads in Northamptonshire in 2021.

Nicole Taylor, the mother of Rebecca Taylor who died aged 18 in a road traffic incident in 2008, said: “Chris and I feel having a local service is so important – not just to support those who have lost loved ones in a car collision or those seriously injured.

“Providing a time to meet up with others after the service is invaluable. It helps to not feel so isolated in grief and pain, and for everyone to know they are not alone.

“It is also an opportunity to highlight the serious number of deaths in the region and remind those working in local government to review what more should be done to protect road users and pedestrians in the county.”

Nicole says having young people at the service also allows the risks to be highlighted – as there is a higher risk on the road for young people, than from alcohol, drugs and homicide combined.

Road incidents make up 17 percent of all deaths for those aged between five and 19, whereas accidental poisoning through alcohol and drugs is nine percent and homicide is seven-and-a-half.

Stephen Mold, the county’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, did a reading which was followed by a minute’s silence.

Mayor Dennis Meredith also read the prayer of thanksgiving for those who work in the Northamptonshire emergency services and give their time, experience and skill to rescue those who have been injured or killed on the roads.

Since the first day of remembrance, the service has had “amazing musical support” from the students at the Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust.

Jenaya Smith, who leads the service, and the music school students have a special link to Rebecca. “She spent many happy days at the music centre in Northampton,” said her mother.

Since losing Rebecca, Nicole and her husband Chris began holding meetings with bereaved parents to help each other through the shared experience – with the support of a counsellor from Assist Trauma.

They have also welcomed the counselling offered by the Police, Fire and Crime Commission for those affected by road traffic incidents across the county.

“Sadly, the need for this essential support will continue as so far this year there have been 39 road deaths in the county,” said Nicole.