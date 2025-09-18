The 10 best places to live in Northamptonshire in 2025, according to Muddy Stilettos

Every year, luxury lifestyle website, Muddy Stilettoes, hosts a vote where readers can have their say on the best areas to live in 35 counties across the country.

Voting took place between August 11 and 27 and readers were given one vote each. The Best Place to Live lists provided information on everything from eating out and best schools to the commute and local arts/culture, but the final decision came from the readers’ own personal experience.

Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos said: “When people move home, they’re searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them.

"Our exclusive reader vote gives them a fresh perspective that can make their search easier. It’s hard to be confident on whether a location is the right place for you, but we’ve built our reputation on having first-hand knowledge on the in-the-know places to live and places to go.

"This reader vote gives a truly independent view on the towns and villages with the most popular postcodes, schools, restaurants and amenities.”

Here are the ten best places to live in Northamptonshire in 2025, according to Muddy Stilettos – listed from number 10 to number one.

1 . Best places to live in Northamptonshire 2025 Muddy Stilettos has revealed the best places to live in the county... Photo: Muddy Stilettos Photo Sales

2 . Barton Seagrave Kicking off the list at number 10 is Kettering village, Barton Seagrave. Muddy Stilettos said: "A lively suburban village that benefits from nearby shops and restaurants whilst retaining its historic heartbeat, Barton Seagrave is an idyllic Northants enclave." Photo: Muddy Stilettos Photo Sales

3 . Anyho Number nine on the list is Anyho - a village on the Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire border. Muddy Stilettos said: "Ready to bid farewell to the constraints of city life but want good connections and destination dining? Pretty Aynho could be just the place." Photo: Muddy Stilettos Photo Sales

4 . Weedon The West Northamptonshire village of Weedon has been ranked number eight. Muddy Stilettos said: "Industrial chic canal side living is the order of the day in this gorgeously rural village community with something of a dual personality. The strategic heart of British military defence during the Napoleonic wars, Weedon marries pretty cottage charm with edgy vibes redolent of pre-Olympics East London. What’s not to love?" Photo: Muddy Stilettos Photo Sales