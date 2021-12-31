Northampton town centre

Test your knowledge of Northampton with the Chron's 'Big Fat Quiz of 2021'

How well do you know Northampton?

By David Summers
Friday, 31st December 2021, 11:32 am
Updated Friday, 31st December 2021, 11:38 am

As 2021 comes to an end, the Chronicle & Echo has put together a quiz to test your knowledge of some of the stories from the year.

See how many you can get? Answers are at the end of the gallery.

1.

Question 1 In January, we reported how farmer Joe Adams made a list of the most-littered brands having spent a year collecting rubbish along a two-mile stretch of road in Northamptonshire. Joe Adams collected 64 bags worth of bottles, packaging and cans on the B4036 near Daventry from March 2019 to March 2020. But what were the top three brands that he featured on his list?

Photo Sales

2.

Question 2 The family behind a Northampton stationery shop has announced they were closing their doors. Colemans of Northampton had been trading in St Giles Street at the corner of Castilian Street. But when did the shop first open? A clue, it was a year of national celebrations...

Photo Sales

3.

Question 3 The Starship Technologies delivery robots are now a familiar sight in Northampton...but which retailer brought them to the town?

Photo Sales

4.

Question 4 Plans were revealed for, unsurprisingly, student flats for the former Debenhams store in the Drapery. But how many flats were proposed?

Photo Sales
Northampton
Next Page
Page 1 of 7