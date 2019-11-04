Ten jobs lost after Northampton bus company ceases trading

A Northampton-based bus company with a 20-year history in the town is closed for business.

Collingtree Minibus and Executive Hire Ltd has appointed Northampton-based insolvency practitioners BRI Business Recovery and Insolvency to assist with its formal closure, with the loss of 10 jobs.

The company, which had been operating for more than 20 years, said “it had no choice but to stop trading due to tough market conditions.”

The timing of cessation of trade on Thursday, October 31 meant that the company was able to arrange alternative transport for the school runs it operated, which re-commenced on Monday (November 4) with council help.

There are about 60 people who have made payments (mainly deposits) for day trips and holidays, which are unable to be honoured by the company.

BRI will be making contact with these individuals in the coming days to explain the position.

If you are an individual affected by this closure and have paid a deposit for day trips or holidays by credit or debit card, BRI suggest that you contact your credit or debit card company to discuss the potential reimbursement for any loss incurred.

According to Collingtree Coaches' website the company already had trips to UK-based destinations scheduled for 2020, including tours to Llandudno, Portsmouth and the Galloway Coast.