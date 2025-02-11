Temporary traffic lights causing delays on A43 between Kettering and Northampton as drivers thanked for their 'patience' during work by National Grid
National Grid is installing a new electricity supply near the crossroads of the A43 and Kettering Road.
The work, which started last Thursday (February 6), involves some trenching in the road and verge, meaning that multi-way signals are in operation.
A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesman told this newspaper: "We are currently undertaking works near the crossroads of the A43 and Kettering Road to install a new electricity supply.
"These will be completed on Thursday, February 13.
"We know there's never an ideal time for temporary traffic lights and recognise that these can disrupt journeys – particularly during the school run or the commute home from the office, but this is essential work to accommodate new and future demand on the electricity network.
"We'd like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding while we complete the works."
Since being installed, the temporary traffic lights have been causing long delays in both directions, particularly at peak times.
However, an end is in sight as the work is due to be completed on Thursday (February 13).