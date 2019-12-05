Tell Santa Claus what you want for Christmas at Poundland grotto in Northampton

Children are invited to tell Santa Claus what they would like for Christmas at a Poundland in Northampton this weekend.

The budget retailer is hosting a visit from Father Christmas at one of its stores every day until Christmas Eve.

Santa will be at the Riverside Retail Park branch from 12pm to 2pm on Sunday (December 8).

Unlike Harrods, which closed its grotto to children of families who spent less than £2,000, Poundland’s Santa will see children of all ages free of charge.

After being accused of 'behaving like the Grinch who stole Christmas', the Knightsbridge store allowed in a limited number of lower spending families.

Poundland trading director Tim Bettley said: “Harrods really put the grot in grotto, so we want to put the magic back into Christmas and it will not cost a penny to see our Santa.

“He’s incredibly hard working and by the end of his tour he will have visited 30 stores from the south coast of England to Scotland.

"He’ll be only too pleased to meet his Poundland friends and hear their Christmas wish list.”

His first stop was at the Tamworth Jolly Sailor Retail Park in Staffordshire on November 24, and his final appearance will be at Leeds Crown Point Retail Park on December 24.

That will leave him enough time for a short rest at home in the North Pole before he starts work in earnest that evening on his worldwide tour.

For the full list of Poundland stores still to be visited by Santa and for more information, visit poundland.co.uk/great-ideas/santa-roadshow