Teenagers interested in radio invited to free workshops at Northampton's NLive Radio

Teenagers interested in radio are invited to get involved in a free project hosted by NLive Radio in Northampton this month.

Two midweek workshops funded by Northamptonshire Community Foundation are will take place over the next fortnight for 13-18 year-olds.

NLive Radio station manager Martin Steers said: “It's fantastic that we can offer a route for young people to learn about radio and the media and give it a go as well.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NLive Radio has been encouraging young people to engage with local issues and learn radio skills through its Nexus Youth Project, which started in June

The workshops follow on from the community station's Nexus Youth Project encouraging young people to engage with local issues and learn radio skills which started in June.

Each session will run from 11am until 4pm, Monday to Friday, where participants will learn about every aspect involved in running a radio show, working in groups to produce a show by the end of the week.

They will learn invaluable skills in radio editing, production and interviewing whilst also discussing local issues and learning more about Northampton.

The workshops are free of charge with no requirements apart from a willingness to engage, an interest in creating a radio show and curiosity to find out more about Northampton.