Teenagers arrested as woman passenger seriously injured after car crashes off A14 near Naseby
The incident happened at about 2pm today (Saturday, August 23), for reasons not yet known, the driver of a white Ford Ranger 4x4 left the carriageway between junctions 2 and 1, travelled up an embankment before coming to a stop in a field.
As a result of the collision, the rear seat passenger – a woman in his 30s – was taken to University Coventry Hospital with serious injuries.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 25000497153 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.
An 18-year-old man from Sutton Coldfield has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with no insurance and remains in police custody.
An 18-year-old woman from Walsall has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and serious assault and remains in police custody.