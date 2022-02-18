Northampton teenager wins national ‘Young Drummer of the Year’ award despite not owning drum kit

A self-taught teenage drummer from Northampton has beaten thousands of others to the title of ‘Young Drummer of the Year’ in a national competition.

Jeramie Animan first took an interest in percussion as a toddler but only discovered his talent as a drummer when he joined the congregation of the Mount Olive Evangelical Ministry Gospel Church in Northampton after moving to the town from Italy three years ago.

Not owning his own drum kit, Jeramie relied on the support of his church, who gave him permission to use the church facilities in Kingsfield Close, including the band’s drum kit, whenever he wanted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeramie Animan with his award and new drum kit.

Within just three years the Northampton College Performing Arts student has already made a name for himself, out-performing thousands of other entrants to win The Young Drummer of the Year 2022 title.

Jeramie said: “This is such an achievement for me - the fact I didn’t even own a drum kit, I was relying on the generosity of the gospel church to allow me to use their facilities.

“My biggest secret throughout the process was putting God first. When I started putting God first it’s like everything fell into place.

“When I was told I had reached the top 10, I was given a two-minute track to perform. It was a rock track, and I’m a gospel drummer so I observed the rock drummers at college to find out their skills and watch what they do so that I could work it into my individual performance.

“Music is my passion and I can always be found at the church practicing and developing my skills.

“My dream in music is to become a professional drummer and stage manager. I don’t just want to stick to drums in general, I want to learn about the other side of things, all aspects of music performance.”

The competition, now in its 20th year, is open annually to drummers aged under 16. This year entry was extended to under 17s due to the postponement of last year’s competition as a result of the pandemic.

From more than 2,000 entries, a shortlist of 40 finalists is drawn up from which the top 10 are chosen to perform in front of a panel of professional players and music industry heavyweights.