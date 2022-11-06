Teenager stabbed as masked gang gatecrashes Saturday night Northampton house party

Detectives have confirmed a teenager was stabbed after a gang of masked men gatecrashed a party in Northampton.

Officers have launched an appeal for witnesses, saying the incident happened inside a property in Wycliffe Road, Abington, between 9.30pm and 10.45pm on Saturday (October 29).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Friday (November 4): “A group of males in balaclavas entered the address where a house party with a large number of people was in progress. One of them stabbed a 17-year-old boy with a knife. They then made off in the direction of Wellingborough Road.

“The boy was taken to hospital but thankfully did not sustain a life-threatening injury.”

The suspects are described as black males wearing dark clothing.