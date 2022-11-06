Teenager stabbed as masked gang gatecrashes Saturday night Northampton house party
Detectives appeal for witnesses after gang flees on Wellingborough Road
Detectives have confirmed a teenager was stabbed after a gang of masked men gatecrashed a party in Northampton.
Officers have launched an appeal for witnesses, saying the incident happened inside a property in Wycliffe Road, Abington, between 9.30pm and 10.45pm on Saturday (October 29).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Friday (November 4): “A group of males in balaclavas entered the address where a house party with a large number of people was in progress. One of them stabbed a 17-year-old boy with a knife. They then made off in the direction of Wellingborough Road.
“The boy was taken to hospital but thankfully did not sustain a life-threatening injury.”
The suspects are described as black males wearing dark clothing.
Witnesses or anyone who may have any information about the incident can call 101 using incident number 22000632750 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.