Teenager missing for more than a month may have links to Northamptonshire

Police are urging people in Northamptonshire to come forward if they have information about a missing teenager who may have links to the county.

Lily Rose Carr, 18, was last seen at her address in the Knighton area of Leicester on the morning of Tuesday, August 13.

She was reported missing to police on September 3 and a number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate her.

Lily has been missing before but never for this length of time.

She is described as white, around 5ft 9 inches tall and of slim build. She has long, brown hair and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and dark-coloured fitted jeans or trousers.

Officers are eager to trace Lily and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to get in touch with Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting incident 322 of September 3.