Teenager found guilty of manslaughter of Wellingborough's Dylan Holliday

A 17-year-old who stabbed a Wellingborough teenager to death and left his companion with a serious stab wound has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Dylan Holliday, 16, was stabbed 13 times as he ‘chilled and relaxed’ with his best friend in the A509 underpass near Shelley Road, on the Queensway estate, on August 5, 2021.

The killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claimed he had stabbed Dylan in self-defence - the jury of five men and five women at Coventry Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter but not murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan Holliday (inset family photo) with tributes left at the scene

He was found not guilty of attempted murder and causing GBH with intent, but found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) to Dylan’s friend and carrying a knife.

His co-defendant, also aged 17, and who also cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged under joint enterprise but was found not guilty for Dylan’s murder and manslaughter, attempted murder of Dylan’s friend and causing GBH with intent.

However, he was found guilty of inflicting GBH and carrying a knife.