Daventry teenager Chloe Jones remembers her first taste of motorbike racing.

Her dad took her to a race when she was ten years old. Now at aged 18, she has never looked back.

Chloe told this newspaper: "I loved everything about it; the paddock, the people and of course the bikes.

"I loved the noise they made, the smell and the speed. Everything about it was amazing. I used to ask my dad if I could go with them."

Chloe went to Whilton Mill Karting Track and was taken in by the various models of bikes.

She said: "There was all sorts on mini bikes there, Pitbikes, mini motors and others which at the time I didn’t know what they were.

"I remember seeing this one bike, a blue mini Moto, that’s when I knew I wanted to ride.

"I begged my mum and dad to buy me one. I think they thought I wouldn’t really like it or it was just a phase. They bought me a really cheap £50 mini Moto. I loved it."

No matter how many times she was thrown from the bike, she got straight back on.

"Once I was up to a decent-ish speed they actually bought me that first blue mini Moto," she continued.

"I fell in love with and I decided it was time to race."

She started racing in 2015 when she was just 11 years old and has gone on to win many trophies and upgraded her bikes along the way.

While her friends have been shopping for clothes and doing things 'girls do' Chloe has been on the track and winning championships.

"In 2018 I decided to race in the British Mini Bike Championship in the adult open class on my M.R.S Racing Honda CRF150," she said.

"I felt I needed more of a challenge this year and needed faster riders to compete against to bring me on more. At the end of the year M.R.S Racing purchased a Yamaha R3 for me to race.

"I did three track days then decided to jump straight into the British championship at Silverstone as a wildcard. I tried to take everything in my stride and qualified P12 only two seconds of pole position.

"I was racing against riders who had done all year on these bikes and showed that I hopefully had what it takes."

The team then decided to do the last round at Brands Hatch.

She said: "I apparently amazed them all and in the last race finished P8. Since then, I have been racing in the Junior super sport class on the RICH ENERGY OMG RACING Yamaha R3 as a support act in the Bennett’s British Superbike Championship. 2021 has been a very up and down season and it’s shown my strengths and weaknesses."

RICH ENERGY OMG RACING pulled the fanatic out of the last three rounds. Chloe said it took it out of her mentally and physically.

She said: "It really felt like being a girl racer I had a target on my back all year which didn’t help but I’m ready to make a change in 2022.

"We’ve decided to focus on the Yamaha 600 ready for 2022 season I’m ready to come back stronger and better than ever moving up to the junior superstock 600 class onboard the Rich Energy OMG Yamaha R6 bike.

"I spend lots of my spare time out on smaller bikes helping all the younger kids learn the sport. I especially like helping the females as we need more to join the sport it is slowly getting better for females and its great seeing more and more get involved."

More girls are getting into motorsport.

She added: "Even on track days now we are seeing more females get involved. I have a lovely following on social medias Instagram, Facebook and Twitter account where everyone gives me great support and encouragement.

"I really want to put everything into this year, I am putting in every penny I earn from working and my parents put in so much as well. If you're into bike racing you know how expensive it is and how much practice it takes to be up there at the top."

Chloe has now launched a £5,000 GoFundMe to help her continue her dream. For more information visit her page here.

