Teenage girl left with 'life-threatening injuries' after collision with car on A45 near Wellingborough

A teenage girl left been left with 'life-threatening injuries' after being in collision with a car on the A45 near Wellingborough.

Reports had already been made to Northants Police of a group of people on foot walking in the carriageway – when she was hit by a Nissan Note car.

The incident took place at around 10.10pm last night, Wednesday, June 11 and led to the carriageway being closed for seven hours.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Detectives are appealing for information after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision on the A45 between Wellingborough and Rushden.

The A45 between Wellingborough and Rushden /Google

“The girl sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

“The driver stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made.”

Prior to the collision, the police received reports of a group of ‘people on foot walking in the carriageway’, and officers were deployed to look for them.

The spokesman said: “Investigators from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are keen to hear from anyone who saw a group on or beside the A45 before the collision, as well as any witnesses to it.

“Anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000339719 to make sure your information gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

“Anyone affected by, or witness to, a fatal or serious road traffic collision can seek support from Voice Road Harm. Find out more: https://orlo.uk/3qMhU”

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Northants Police added: “A number of witnesses have been identified and the investigation continues.”