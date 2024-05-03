Teenage girl left ‘upset and shocked’ as cyclist became ‘verbally abusive’ after colliding with her
Officers investigating an incident in Northampton are appealing to anyone who may recognise the pictured man, as they believe he may have information that could assist them.
At around 4.25pm on April 22, a man riding an electric bike collided with a teenage girl in Olympia Close, causing them to fall to the ground. Northants Police say as the man got up, he became verbally abusive which left the girl upset and shocked.
Officers are appealing for the man in the image or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 24000234952