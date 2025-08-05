Teacher sacked after criticising sentence handed to Northampton childminder Lucy Connolly for racist tweet
Simon Pearson, who had taught English at Preston College for 20 years, posted on Facebook criticising the 31-month sentence handed to Connolly, saying it is an example of ‘two-tier policing’. The teacher said Connolly should not have been jailed, but he did also condemn what Connolly said within her tweet.
A formal complaint was submitted to the college alleging that Mr Pearson’s posts were Islamophobic and racially discriminatory.
Speaking to GB News, Mr Pearson said: “Policing social media is awful for our country.
“You should be able to express what you really believe, what is of concern within society, without fear of recrimination.
“My 30 year record has been unblemished until they’ve labelled me as something that I’m absolutely not. It’s a travesty really and that’s why I’m fighting to clear my name.”
According to GB News, the school’s investigation concluded that Mr Pearson had violated the school’s policies and he was dismissed in February. Mr Pearson is taking legal action in the form of an employment tribunal.
Connolly, aged 42, of Parkfield Avenue, Delapre, pleaded guilty to publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred. She was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court in October 2024. Her now-deleted post called for mass deportation and suggested setting fire to hotels housing immigrants, in response to misinformation that circulated following the murder of three girls in Southport last summer.
On May 15 this year, Connolly appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice to appeal her sentence, which was rejected.
Preston College has been contacted for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.