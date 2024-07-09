Teacher retiring after 44 years in education praised ‘incredible students and staff’ for her memorable career

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton teacher, who is retiring after 44 years, has praised the “incredible students and staff” for making her career in education so memorable.

Julie Frost, who is a year one teacher at St Andrew’s CEVA Primary School, has worked at three schools over the past four decades.

She began in Sheffield, where she trained to be a teacher, before moving to Northampton and working at Great Billing Lower School – which later evolved to become St Andrew’s.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo about her upcoming retirement, Julie said: “Part of me is looking forward to it. It’s been a long period of time working really hard in the job.

“It’s tinged with sadness because it becomes part of your life. You have lovely memories of the children you’ve hopefully helped and supported along the way. It’s mixed emotions that my working life has come to an end.”

Julie has remained in a teaching role for her entire career, as it was important to her to build strong relationships with the children and see them progress into more confident individuals by the end of each year.

“It’s lovely and makes you heartened to see they have listened,” she continued.

Though Julie enjoyed the challenge of teaching reception pupils as they embarked on their schooling experience, she admitted she has preferred teaching year one students over the years.

Having worked at Great Billing Lower and St Andrew’s for the past 34 years, Julie says her retirement was a natural progression with many “mixed emotions” that have come with the decision to leave.

Julie said: “There’s incredible staff that I’ve worked alongside and fantastic teaching assistants – they’re the heart of the school.”

It is Julie’s teaching assistant Dawn who wanted to see Julie featured in the local press for her long-standing contribution to the industry. Dawn has been the colleague that Julie has worked with for the longest period of time.

“We’ve been through some tough times,” said Julie. “Dawn is a superstar and we couldn’t do it without our TAs.”

When asked her favourite thing about working at St Andrew’s, Julie said both the students and the staff – particularly as the staff team get on well and support one another. She described the community as a “school family”.

Today (July 9), everyone at the school went dressed in pink as it is Julie’s favourite colour and she often wears it to work. Besides that, Julie was in the dark about any celebrations of her retirement.

Though there were too many fond memories for Julie to mention, she said the funny and innocent comments made by students have kept her amused over the years. She and her students know how to laugh and joke, and have enjoyed school trips together.

Julie taught actor Matt Smith, who went on to become Doctor Who, and two reception pupils who have gone on to become staff members at St Andrew’s.

When asked what has kept her working in the education industry for so long, Julie concluded: “As times have got harder, teachers can make such a difference to these students’ lives.