A Northampton woman has shared her journey to founding an art and illustration business, following years of dedicating her studies to improving her work.

Emma Britten, 27, is the talented founder of The Wild Patch – which takes inspiration from the motto ‘seek nature, live slowly’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It sounds cliche but since I was a child,” said Emma, when asked when she first found her passion for art.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Britten, the talented founder of The Wild Patch.

“My pap was a watercolour artist and he entered one of my paintings into an exhibition when I was just five.

“He did paintings for the family. I spent a lot of time with him and he taught me how to paint.”

Emma recently completed her masters degree, following her A levels, foundation course and undergraduate degree which were all centred around art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She narrowed her specialism down to illustration when she took on her masters, and is proud to have built up her own practice over time.

The business takes inspiration from the motto 'seek nature, live slowly'.

Emma now has a studio, located in Unit 6, The Old Dairy Farm Craft Centre, Upper Stowe – where she sells her art and illustrations from.

When asked how she would describe her artwork, Emma said: “A strong influence from nature. I’m very inspired by getting people to seek out nature in their everyday.

“Everyone has busy lives, but I want to encourage people to take a moment and connect to nature – even if that is simply by looking out the window.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma also wants to encourage people to be more conscious of their surroundings, as she has always had an issue with littering and wants to see individuals being more respectful.

Emma now has a studio, located in Unit 6, The Old Dairy Farm Craft Centre, Upper Stowe – where she sells her art and illustrations from.

She said: “It’s a positive way of looking at the world.”

Emma’s art has a lot of connections to outdoor activities, like camping and walking, which she has done from a young age.

The strapline ‘seek nature, live slowly’ was thought up over the past couple of months when Emma was completing her final project for university.

“It’s a slower way of enjoying the day to day,” she said, summing up the thought behind the motto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though Emma sells her artwork from her Upper Stowe studio, she hopes to launch her new website soon and has also taken to attending markets and events.

The 27-year-old has received “really positive comments”, particularly through sharing her sketchbooks to show visitors behind the scenes of what she does.

Emma’s proudest achievement since starting her journey with The Wild Patch is getting to where she is today.

Having spent years studying to improve her work and finally making a profession of her talent, Emma is pleased that her work is being recognised and people like it enough to make purchases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking next steps, the 27-year-old wants to continue building on her career as a freelance illustrator.

The dream is to not only make art to sell, but be commissioned as an illustrator for magazines, products and posters.

The aim is to go full-time, as Emma currently works another two jobs – in a picture framers twice a week and as an art tutor for adults once a week.