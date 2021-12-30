Take a look back at these captivating pictures of Northamptonshire in 2021

Take a look back at these captivating photographs of Northampton in 2021

As we bid farewell to 2021, let's take a look back at some of the best pictures to come out of last year...

By Megan Hillery
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 3:32 pm

The Chronicle & Echo have pulled together a gallery of some of the best pictures to come out of the year 2021 to bring you a breathtaking summary of the fun events and big news that took over our town from the easing of lockdown restrictions to heatwaves and even a Royal visit.

Let's take a look at these 15 stunning pictures taken around Northampton in 2021:

1. January 2021

Heavy snow has turned Northampton into a beautiful winter wonderland on Sunday, January 24. Photo by Levi Jackson.

2. February 2021

Emotional evening as Northampton stops to remember Captain Sir Tom Moore on Wednesday, February 3.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. March 2021

Northamptonshire's pupils show off their wacky Comic Relief outfits for Red Nose Day on Friday, March 19.

Photo: Teresa Wilks

4. April 2021

Pubs and restaurants dotted all over Northamptonshire welcomed back customers in April following the easing of restrictions that allowed for outdoor hospitality to re-open. Pictured here is The Wooden Walls of Old England pub in High Street, Collingtree after its renovation.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

