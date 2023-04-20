News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
3 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
4 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
4 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Take a look back at 41 Disco Henry photos of a 2008 Saturday night out when DJ Luck played in Northampton

"When people look back on my pictures they say how good the nights out were.”

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST

Take a look back at 41 pictures Northampton's 'mini celebrity' Disco Henry took while at a DJ Luck gig out in town on Saturday, May 24 2008.

Disco Henry has been taking photos of revellers in Northampton and Wellingborough nightclubs since 2004. He was possibly one of the first in the town to really utilise the internet and social media to provide people with memories of their nights out.

In an exclusive interview with Chronicle & Echo, Disco Henry gave an insight into what it's been like being a "mini celebrity" across the county.

He said: "I would say I'm a mini celebrity in Northants. If you asked most people I would say they know me. People know of me and obviously my Facebook, which has about 26,000 followers now.

"It's lovely to be recognised and to be appreciated for my work. I think 99 per cent of people appreciate what I do. I just do it because I love people.

"When people look back on my pictures they say how good the nights out were. I was taking a thousand photos some nights. I have probably met and pictured millions of people.

"Between 2006 and 2015 were my favourite years. My favourite nights were at NB's and Lava Ignite because of the larger capacity of people. Embargos was great. Groove was great, too. It was a lot more fun 10 years ago than it is now, there was more camaraderie."

Nostalgic pictures from a DJ Luck gig in Northampton

1. May 2008 night out in Northampton

Nostalgic pictures from a DJ Luck gig in Northampton Photo: Disco Henry

Photo Sales
Nostalgic pictures from a DJ Luck gig in Northampton

2. May 2008 night out in Northampton

Nostalgic pictures from a DJ Luck gig in Northampton Photo: Disco Henry

Photo Sales
Nostalgic pictures from a DJ Luck gig in Northampton

3. May 2008 night out in Northampton

Nostalgic pictures from a DJ Luck gig in Northampton Photo: Disco Henry

Photo Sales
Nostalgic pictures from a DJ Luck gig in Northampton

4. May 2008 night out in Northampton

Nostalgic pictures from a DJ Luck gig in Northampton Photo: Disco Henry

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 11
Related topics:Disco HenryNorthamptonFacebookNorthants