News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Take a look back at 40 Disco Henry photos from a 2010 'super Saturday' night out in Northampton

"When people look back on my pictures they say how good the nights out were”
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 27th Jul 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read

Take a look back at 40 pictures Northampton's 'mini celebrity' Disco Henry took while out in Northampton in March 2010.

Disco Henry has been taking photos of revellers in Northampton and Wellingborough nightclubs since 2004 - he was possibly one of the first in the town to really utilise the internet and social media to provide people with memories of their nights out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an exclusive interview with Chronicle & Echo, Disco Henry gave an insight into what it's been like being a "mini celebrity" across the county.

Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years agoNostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Most Popular

He said: "I would say I'm a mini celebrity in Northants. If you asked most people I would say they know me. People know of me and obviously my Facebook, which has about 26,000 followers now.

"It's lovely to be recognised and to be appreciated for my work. I think 99 per cent of people appreciate what I do. I just do it because I love people.

"When people look back on my pictures they say how good the nights out were. I was taking a thousand photos some nights. I have probably met and pictured millions of people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Between 2006 and 2015 were my favourite years. My favourite nights were at NB's and Lava Ignite because of the larger capacity of people. Embargos was great. Groove was great, too. It was a lot more fun 10 years ago than it is now, there was more camaraderie."

Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years agoNostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years agoNostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years agoNostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years agoNostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years agoNostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years agoNostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years agoNostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years agoNostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years agoNostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years agoNostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years agoNostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years agoNostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years agoNostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years agoNostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years agoNostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago
Nostalgic pictures from a March night out in town 13 years ago