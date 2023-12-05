Take a look at this amazing drone footage of a busy Northampton neighbourhood on a frosty morning
Take a look at this amazing drone footage taken on a frosty day over a busy part of Northampton.
Residents of Duston were treated to a unique perspective of Main Road as a local drone enthusiast recently captured breath-taking aerial footage of the area.
The drone, skillfully navigated by hobbyist Stephen Ellwood, soared above the familiar stretch of Main Road on Friday, December 1, revealing a fresh and captivating view of the neighbourhood.
Stephen said he was trying out his new drone, capturing the frost and winter in Duston.
As the drone climbed higher into the sky, it entered the clouds, capturing scenes that are rarely seen by those on the ground. The crisp and clear images highlight the bustling activity of the community below.
The footage has been shared widely on social media, and residents have been quick to express their appreciation for Stephen’s efforts, with many commenting on the stunning visuals.
One resident said: “Looks amazing.” Another added: “Amazing.”