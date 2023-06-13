Take a look at the ‘selfless’ businesses that have helped Northampton dad fundraise £37,000

The fundraiser for a Northampton dad to secure overseas cancer treatment has now exceeded £37,000.

Justin Vanezi, owner of authentic Greek food business My Meze BBQ and a DJ for a number of years, was diagnosed with two types of cancer last year and “time is now not on his side”.

One is an extremely rare and aggressive form of blood cancer, called Primary Cutaneous Diffuse B Cell Lymphoma of the leg, and the other is Large B-Cell Lymphoma which grows daily.

Justin Vanezi was diagnosed with two types of cancer last year and more than £37,000 has now been raised in a bid to secure overseas treatment.

Justin has undergone 14 rounds of chemotherapy, 15 rounds of radiotherapy and most recently CAR-T therapy – all in less than 12 months.

However, as all options on the NHS have been exhausted, his partner Becky Collinson set up an online fundraising page at the end of last month to fund the only avenue left – overseas treatment and trials.

Justin was given this news just a month ago and within weeks of no treatment, his leg swells and large blisters and tumours grow at the top.

Talking to this newspaper last week, Justin spoke of how he feels “overwhelmed” and “emotional” at the support he has received in such a short space of time.

Justin described the businesses that have got behind his fundraising page as "selfless". Photos: The Dough Dept., Hannah Jewellery Co. and Spread.

“It is isolating when you have cancer – you see fewer people and have less connections – but this fundraiser has brought everyone together,” he said. “The community is massive.”

Many businesses have gone out of their way to host events and donate profits to the fundraising page, which Justin says is “very selfless” after facing their own financial struggles.

To say thank you for their generosity, Justin wanted to give a platform to those that have shown their support to him, his family and the fundraiser.

You can make a donation of your own by visiting the online fundraising page here.

Here are the fundraisers that have already taken place and the donations that have already been made…

Lewis Caple organised for ‘Team Vanezi’ to race in Pretty Muddler, which raised more than £2,000.

Kris Desmond organised ‘A Night with Vanezi’, which sold more than 160 tickets and a raffle was held with prizes donated by local people and businesses.

The Dough Dept. raised £1,040 with an all profit pizza party, where customers ‘paid its worth’ and could choose how much they donated to the cause.

Bailey’s & Co salon, in Home Farm Drive, hosted a raffle with the chance of winning 10 prizes worth a total of more than £1,000. All proceeds from the tickets, priced at £5 each, were donated to Justin’s fundraiser.

The Paddock Pantry, in Harlestone Firs, donated £50 of profit to the fundraiser.

The Cake Hole donated their £365 of profit from cookie sales to the fundraiser.

Here are the ongoing and upcoming fundraising events…

Jig Dance Academy is hosting an Irish dance showcase from 6pm until 8pm on June 17 at the Abbey Centre. There will be live performances, face painting, hair braiding, glitter tattoos, a cake sale, tea and coffee, games and a raffle – all for £5 per person. All proceeds will be donated to the fundraiser and you can find the event details here.

Spread, in Adnitt Road, has created ‘The Vanezi Meze Flat’ sandwich and ‘The Vanezi Meze Salad’, with all profits from sales of these products throughout June being donated.

Hannah Jewellery Co. has created a bespoke ‘Make a Wish’ bracelet. For just £10 each, sales have been flying since they were launched around a week ago and all profits are being donated.

The money from every purchase of lemonade Prime in store at Island Vape UK, in Wellingborough Road, will be donated to the fundraiser.

Roseberry Cakes is raising money from their sales, to be donated to the online fundraising page.

