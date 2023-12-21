Take a look at the 28 businesses that have excitingly opened across Northampton in 2023

These businesses have all worked hard to bring something new to the town

As 2023 draws to a close, let’s take a look back on the 28 businesses that have opened their doors across Northampton this year.

The year started off strong with a sandwich shop that has continued to take the town by storm, and the 27 businesses that followed did not disappoint.

While some of these businesses were new additions, others moved to brand new locations and left behind where they previously traded across Northampton.

Supporting our town’s businesses has never been more important and we should all continue to do so in 2024 – especially to keep these newbies going strong.

If you have opened a business during 2023 and it is not on this list, email [email protected].

Take a look at the 28 businesses that opened across Northampton in 2023…

1 . Here are all the businesses that opened in Northampton this year We should all continue to support the town’s businesses in 2024, no matter how long they have been open. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Spread – January 2023 Starting the year off strong, sandwich and coffee shop Spread opened in Adnitt Road on January 4. The venue started as a sell out and has continued to go from strength to strength. The business began as a hobby for owner Amy Adams and she has not looked back since opening her popular Abington store. Photo: Spread Photo Sales

3 . Lawrence’s Coffeehouse – February 2023 Thanks to two passionate pub landlords, Lawrence’s made its big return to the town centre as an independent coffee shop in February. Formerly part of the Oliver Adams building in St Giles’ Street, it traded for decades before closing in 2017 – but it is back for good and customers are loving it. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Burger Boi – March 2023 Burger Boi opened in Wellingborough Road on March 3 and proved so popular during the opening weekend that it had to close its doors four times to keep up with the demand. The Northampton store is one of 12 in the growing UK chain, which promises customers “the best burgers”. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales