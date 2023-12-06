Take a look at shocking photos of a massive fire which destroyed a once popular restaurant in Northampton 10 years ago

Hundreds of people watched as flames took hold of the building…

Take a look back at shocking photos of a massive fire that ripped through a former restaurant in Northampton 10 years ago this month.

On December 18, 2013, a huge fire tore through the former Red Hot World Buffet restaurant in Sixfields. Hundreds of people watched as flames took hold of the building while firefighters battled to keep it under control.

At the height of the fire, eight fire engines and 60 firefighters were tackling the blaze.

The cause of the blaze, which completely destroyed the restaurant, was an electrical fault.

According to the Chron and Echo’s archives, there were two heroes that day who risked their lives and ran into the restaurant moments after it went up in flames – David Emery and Rob Welsford.

Mr Emery, a 19-year-old Kent-based soldier, was sitting in McDonald’s at Sixfields when he saw the restaurant on fire.

He ran into the burning building with off-duty policeman PC Welsford and shouted at the people inside to get out.

Mr Emery was awarded a Royal Humane Society testimonial on parchment, and PC Welsford was in line for a Force Bravery Award and Chief Constable’s Commendation.

Both men were also given personal praise by Dick Wilkinson, secretary of the Royal Humane Society.

Mr Wilkinson said: "But for their efforts, there could have been fatalities in this incident. They both richly deserve the awards they are to receive - Mr Emery from us and PC Welsford from his force.

"Despite the fire, they both went into the restaurant and shouted at the occupants, who were unaware of the gravity of the situation, to get out. There were between four and six employees on the premises who, as a result, got outside to safety.

"The seat of the fire was in a roof space above the restaurant, and because of that, the people in there had not been aware of the danger.

"Mr. Emery and PC Welsford then searched the store rooms, kitchens, and lavatories before going outside themselves. While they were still inside, they heard a loud crack from above, implying that something was giving way. Shortly after they left the building, it was burnt to the ground. It takes enormous courage to even approach a burning building, let alone go in and search it."

The site was later demolished in March 2014 before being converted into a Chiquitos, which has recently closed down.

1 . Fire at Red Hot World Buffet in Northampton. 18.12.13 Fire at Red Hot World Buffet in Northampton. 18.12.13 Picture: Ryan Merrey Photo: contrib. Photo Sales

2 . Fire at Red Hot World Buffet in Northampton. 18.12.13 Fire at Red Hot World Buffet in Northampton. 18.12.13 Picture: K. Bain Photo: contrib. Photo Sales

3 . Fire at Red Hot World Buffet in Northampton. 18.12.13 Fire at Red Hot World Buffet in Northampton. 18.12.13. Picture: Karen Fenlon Photo: contrib. Photo Sales

4 . Fire at Red Hot World Buffet in Northampton. 18.12.13 Fire at Red Hot World Buffet in Northampton. 18.12.13. Picture: Karen Fenlon Photo: contrib. Photo Sales