In honour of National Love Your Pet Day, people in Northamptonshire submitted their best pet pictures today, February 20.

Pet owners everywhere celebrate the strong connection they have with their beloved animals for the happiness and love they bring into our lives.

Take a look below at some of the incredible photographs of Northamptonshire's furry friends shared by our residents.

Send in your photographs to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day at [email protected].

Oakley pictured. Photo: Sarah Crick

Smudge pictured. Photo: Caroline Brown

Cooper pictured. Photo: Matthew Toresen

Tilly pictured. Photo: Steve Sutton