Take a look at 15 empty shops in Northampton town centre currently up for rent – and how much they cost a month.

With high street vacancies on the rise, Northampton has a growing number of retail units currently up for lease or sale.

From long-closed shops and banks to businesses that have only shut their doors in the past few months, these properties are waiting for new owners or managers to bring them back to life.

Some of the former businesses include H&M, Nationwide Bank, Element Nightclub (formerly Auntie Ruth’s), Northampton Sports Bar (previously Riley’s Snooker Club), Edward Knight Estate Agents, and Not Another Jungle plant shop.

Here’s a look at some of the retail spaces currently available in Northampton town centre, along with their asking prices.

How many of these former shops have you shopped in before?

1 . Empty shops up for rent in Norhampton town centre Take a look at 15 empty units in the town centre currently on the rental market Photo: Rightmove/Google Photo Sales

2 . Empty shops up for rent in Northampton town centre 9 George Row is a retail unit in a Grade II* listed building opposite All Saints Church, formerly occupied by Not Another Jungle, a rare plant shop that reportedly closed earlier this year. The sales ad says it could be suitable for other uses, subject to planning, and it’s available on a new lease for around £18,000 a year (£1,500 a month). Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Empty shops for rent in Northampton town centre The former Element nightclub, previously Auntie Ruth’s, on George Row, has main and basement bars, cafés, a roof terrace, and offices/meeting rooms. The sales ad says it could be suitable for other uses, subject to planning, and is available for around £10,417 a month. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Empty shops for rent in Northampton town centre The former H&M at 64-72 Abington Street is a four-storey retail unit. The global fashion chain relocated to the Grosvenor Centre earlier this year, leaving this huge unit vacant. The sales ad says the building could be suitable for other uses, subject to planning, and is available price on application. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales