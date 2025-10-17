Take a look at 11 abandoned but adorable dogs looking for forever homes this week in Northamptonshire.

This newspaper continues to partner with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two animals: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.
"If you're interested in welcoming one into your home, please email [email protected]. Home checks are carried out, and a donation is required.”
Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue.
Below are the latest cats and dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.