Take a look at 10 abandoned guinea pigs looking for a forever home in Northamptonshire this week

Animals in Need Northamptonshire says its shelter for guinea pigs is full and is calling on the public for help to adopt them.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "We are currently full at the sanctuary with guinea pigs! We need your help."Guinea pigs make delightful pets and are really inquisitive and social beings but we have found that recently, we have lots of rescues handed in for various reasons despite being easy to look after.“Guinea pigs make great pets and love their fresh veggies, hay and water. They love nothing more than a fresh lawn to nibble on in the warmer weather.“They need a nice big home with lots of friends and all having individual personalities.“We always rehome guinea pigs in pairs or groups and they need to have a suitable home away from drafts and the heat.“When they are properly looked after, they have long lives and many guinea pig owners will know that they love chatter and squeak to you and recognise their owners.”If you’d like to rehome a guinea pig, get in touch with admin@animals-in-need.orgThe following descriptions have been provided by Annie.
1. Itsy & Bitsy
Itsy & Bitsy are pretty 4 year old ladies looking for an experienced home. They have not been well-handled but with patience they will soon come round. A nice indoor cage with access to a secure outside space they can enjoy during the warmer days would be perfect, and they could even join a gentle castrated male or friendly female companions. Photo: AIN
2. Billy
Billy is a handsome three year old male who is looking for a female companion or three! They will need spacious indoor accommodation and a nice piece of lawn to munch on in the warmer weather. Of course a daily supply of fresh veg and cuddles are also required! Photo: AIN
3. Morpheus & Neo
Morpheus & Neo are handsome 18 month old brothers looking for a home together. They have been well loved and are happy, cheeky little chaps. They will need a spacious indoor cage with a secure run so they can spend the warmer days out on the grass. Photo: AIN
4. Lewis
Lewis is a seven month old cheeky chappie. He is looking for a home with a gentle girl or two to keep him company. Spacious indoor accommodation and a run out on the grass in the warmer weather are essential. Photo: AIN
