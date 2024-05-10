Take a look at 10 abandoned guinea pigs looking for a forever home in Northamptonshire this week

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "We are currently full at the sanctuary with guinea pigs! We need your help."Guinea pigs make delightful pets and are really inquisitive and social beings but we have found that recently, we have lots of rescues handed in for various reasons despite being easy to look after.“Guinea pigs make great pets and love their fresh veggies, hay and water. They love nothing more than a fresh lawn to nibble on in the warmer weather.“They need a nice big home with lots of friends and all having individual personalities.“We always rehome guinea pigs in pairs or groups and they need to have a suitable home away from drafts and the heat.“When they are properly looked after, they have long lives and many guinea pig owners will know that they love chatter and squeak to you and recognise their owners.”If you’d like to rehome a guinea pig, get in touch with admin@animals-in-need.orgThe following descriptions have been provided by Annie.