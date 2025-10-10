Take a look at 10 abandoned but adorable cats and dogs looking for forever homes this week in Northamptonshire.

This newspaper continues to partner with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two animals: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.

"All cats leave us neutered, fully vaccinated, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance and lifetime rescue support. Home checks are carried out, and a donation is required.

"If you're interested in welcoming one into your home, please email [email protected]. Home checks are carried out, and a donation is required.”

Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue.

Below are the latest cats and dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.

1 . Animals in Need Northamptonshire Take a look at 10 cats and dogs looking for their forever homes this week Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2 . Woody Woody is a sweet-natured Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, around 10 years old. He has come into our care through no fault of his own and would make a wonderful companion for someone with plenty of love to give. Woody still enjoys his walks and is well socialised, making him a delightful addition to the right home. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3 . Milly Milly is a 1-year-old German Shepherd cross full of energy and with a big, loving heart. She’s still learning and will thrive with consistent training and plenty of exercise. In return, she’ll shower you with kisses and grow into a loyal, devoted companion. If you’re ready for an energetic partner who will love you endlessly, Milly is eager to meet you! Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4 . Shadow Shadow is an 8-month-old female crossbreed with a big heart and lots of energy. Friendly and full of life, she’s looking for an active home where she can truly shine. Shadow would make a fantastic running and adventure companion for someone who loves the outdoors. Photo: AIN Photo Sales