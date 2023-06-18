Fineshade Abbey is in an area of outstanding natural beauty

There’s not much more you can ask of a property than what’s on offer at this magnificent, historic home on the market in North Northamptonshire.

Set adjacent to the site of an ancient motte and bailey castle, the stable block for the former Fineshade Abbey took on its name when it was demolished in the 1950s, and has retained plenty of its grandeur.

With three luxurious wings housing four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a range of workshops and a heated garage, you’d be spending every day in absolute splendour.

The views across acres of nineteen acres of countryside are a sight to behold, and inside you’ll find some great examples of the contemporary work of the designer Clive Christian.

Fineshade Abbey A magnificent dream home in an area of outstanding natural beauty

Fineshade Abbey Who wouldn't want to drive home along this entrance way?

Fineshade Abbey This four poster matches the splendour of the built-in furniture

Fineshade Abbey The rear cobbled walkway and somewhere to store your wellies after a roam around your nineteen acres