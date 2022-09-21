Sywell Classic Pistons and Props revs up for petrol heads and wing nuts

One of Northamptonshire's most spectacular celebrations returns this weekend, combining displays of high performance air and land craft.

Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props has promised two days of classic motoring and aircraft on September 24 and 25 at Sywell Aerodrome.

As well as celebrating cars and bikes on the ground, Pistons and Props will also see displays in the air alongside a variety of live bands.

Photos from Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props

It combines historic racers, hot rods and motorbikes with classic planes and vintage music to create a fantastic weekend event with eyes on the skies and closer to the ground.

Spectators will be able to see live action on the transformed ‘Racing Runway’ and ‘Sprint Strip’ with iconic Funny cars, hot rods, dragsters and motorcycles all in action throughout the weekend.

Oklahoma Willy, a jet-powered VW campervan, will be joined at the Street Car Shootouts hosted by Rodfathers UK by Don Scott in the 1970 Plymouth Superbird (Richard Petty replica) and demo Drag car – Mark Fettler’s Thing 6 Supercharged Funny car.

Above the aerodrome will be a variety of breath-taking aerial displays and acrobatics from a variety of display teams.

Sywell Classics Pistons and Props 2019

The Bremont Great War display team is due to perform a ‘dog fight’ on both days. Flying past on both days will be a Hurricane fighter plane. Jumping on to Saturday’s bill will be The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, the only centrally-funded, professional, military parachute display team in the UK.

The nostalgia doesn’t stop with wheels and wings as lovers of old fashioned entertainment can visit North’s funfair – with its full range of traditional Victorian fairground rides, the ‘Vintage Village’ in Hangar One on both Saturday and Sunday, and there’s even prizes for those donning vintage attire.

Away from the track, car and motorbike enthusiasts from across the UK will bring their beloved vehicles to show off to the crowds.

Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props is open to the public on Saturday, September 24, from 10am to 5.30pm and Sunday, September 25 from 10am to 5pm.

Sywell Classic: Pistons & Props - a driver takes it easy before heading out on the track.

A single day ticket for adults is £22. For a weekend ticket adults pay £35. Children under 12 are free of charge.