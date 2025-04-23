Swimming lessons cancelled at Daventry Leisure Centre as pool closes due to 'unseen circumstances'

Daventry Leisure Centre has closed its swimming pool until further notice

Daventry Leisure Centre has been forced to closed its swimming pool until further notice.

At 6.30am on Wednesday morning (April 23) a spokesperson for the leisure centre in Lodge Road said: “Due to unseen circumstances in the plant room, causing a continuous leak, we are forced to close the pool at Daventry leisure centre until further notice.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

All swimming lessons have been cancelled for today (Wednesday) and some have even been warned those planned for tomorrow (Thursday) will not go ahead.