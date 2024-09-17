‘Sustainable farmer of the year’ finalist dedicates award nomination to effort of his entire Northants team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘sustainable farmer of the year’ finalist, who runs an estate in South Northamptonshire, has dedicated his award nomination to the effort put in by his entire team.

Dr Johnny Wake gave up his full-time job as a doctor 11 years ago to take over the running of Courteenhall Estate, which his family have farmed for more than 350 years.

It has since evolved from a business based around arable farming and residential property, to one on a much more diverse and sustainable footing.

This change has contributed to Johnny being one of the four finalists in his category at the upcoming British Farming Awards, which will be attended by 800 farmers and industry professionals from across the UK.

The team has taken on a number of new climate-friendly and diverse practices to help secure a sustainable future for generations to come.

This has included investing in cutting edge technology, increasing biodiversity and showing a dedication to soil health by maximising the use of natural fertilisers. Traditional Hereford cattle and rare breed sheep have also been introduced to the land.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, Johnny was asked why 11 years ago was the right time to take over the running of the estate and to give up his doctoring career.

“It was the wrong time,” he said, in jest. “I didn’t intend to, I was sucked in – originally through necessity. But I started to enjoy it more and more.”

Dr Johnny Wake has been shortlisted in the final four of the 'sustainable farm of the year' category at the upcoming British Farming Awards, which will be attended by around 800 people.

Johnny worked as a general practitioner, which was ideal as it initially gave him the flexibility he needed to get involved at Courteenhall Estate. He admitted it was never the plan to take it on fully, particularly with two young children at the time.

When asked to describe what they do and offer at Courteenhall, Johnny said: “We’re a diversified agricultural rural business. We farm with the environment, rather than against it.”

Environmental stewardship, which is the responsible management and conservation of natural resources through sustainable practices, is key for the estate and is implemented across more than 60 percent of the farm.

“My family has farmed here for 351 years and that is a legacy to uphold,” said Johnny. “11 years is just a drop in the ocean but our farming practices have greatly changed.”

Not only have they “massively increased” their focus on stewardship and environmentally-friendly long-term plans, but stepped up their community programme. They regularly engage and collaborate with schools, charities and sports clubs.

“Having looked in on the farming industry from the outside, I could see how poor we were at working together as farmers,” Johnny continued. “I wanted to be part of that change.”

Courteenhall Estate works with a cluster of nearby farms to make improvements, such as wildlife corridors between Northampton and Milton Keynes. He is also the chair of the Central England branch of the Environmental Farmers Group.

Johnny’s proudest achievement of the past 11 years is the increase in biodiversity at the estate, and the fact they work with a local birding group to keep track of the species.

With the British Farming Awards on the horizon, Johnny says it feels “great” to be a finalist in the sustainable farmer of the year category – but it would not have been possible without a “massive team effort”.

The Courteenhall Estate team are not strangers to winning, as they recently hosted the Rural Agricultural Society of England Awards after they won their most prestigious accolade last year.

Looking to the future, Johnny shared they are currently awaiting planning permission for a farm shop and cafe on the estate.

They hope to showcase their field to fork goods, as well as welcoming local producers to sell their items. As well as that, they aim to introduce new innovative agriculture methods and continue the positive work they are already doing.

For more information on Courteenhall Estate, visit their website here.