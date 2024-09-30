Surprise closure of 'thriving' Rushden Lakes ice cream shop leaves small business owners frustrated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bosses at Camper Cones have been left ‘frustrated’ as the business has had to close after its lease at Rushden Lakes shopping complex was not renewed.

The ice cream stand, which has been in operation for seven years, closed yesterday (September 29).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on the company’s Facebook page Paul Hunt, owner of Camper Cones, said: “Being local, we are extremely proud to have successfully traded in such a beautiful location and are frustrated to find ourselves in the unusual position of having to close a successful, thriving business. “We would like to thank all of our amazing customers for their support, many of whom we can now call friends. “We would especially like to thank our amazing team who have worked so hard. We are really proud of you all.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camper Cones occupied a space in Rushden Lakes’ food court alongside the likes of The Stop Gap, Vaarista, The Spud Shack and Greek Street Food. It has also had a presence at events such as Rushden’s Party in the Park, and has found a stable home in the town since 2017. Bosses were told the lease wouldn’t be renewed last month.

Camper Cones will no longer trade at Rushden Lakes

Rushden Lakes introduced a Ben and Jerrys pop-up outlet in the central boulevard, just yards from Camper Cones, in June, which is slated to be open year-round. The locally-owned Camper Cones only operates during the warmer months between April and September, as it sits on the same site as where the complex’ Christmas tree stands every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenters have been quick to offer their condolences at the closure, which Mr Hunt called ‘humbling.’

He added: “It was lovely to read them all, we know the support we’ve got.

“I do think it’s a massive loss for the lakes because people would come from quite a long way away just for an ice cream.”

Rushden Lakes has been contacted for comment.