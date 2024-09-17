Surprise closure of Rushden Lakes trampoline park, bar and roller-skating rink with immediate effect

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rushden Lakes-based trampoline park Flip Out, The Terrace bar and roller-skating nightclub Twisterz have all ceased trading with immediate effect from last night (Monday, September 16).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In three separate posts on social media for the attractions, the news was broken to customers and staff by Chris Mills – franchisee of Flip Out and owner of The Terrace and Twisterz.

All three businesses have been shuttered as the estimated 88 employees await news of a possible take-over bid that could save the venues from total closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Northants Telegraph, Mr Mills said: “I’m gutted. I’ve put everything I have into it (the businesses). I’ve put blood, sweat and tears into it. I’ve just not been able to get it to a place to save it.

Rushden Lakes - Flip Out, The Terrace and Twisterz and inset Chris Mills/National World

"I’m trying to do the right thing by everybody – customers, creditors and staff.”

He admitted that staff were ‘unhappy’ after learning after the last shift last night that Flip Out was to shut.

His accounts show a net worth of minus £300,000 for the past financial year and 88 employees who work across the three attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mills took on the Flip Out franchise in 2019 and set up The Terrace bar next door to increase revenues. Twisterz was opened as a roller-skating rink-nightclub.

Rushden Lakes Leisure Terrace/National World

He said: “Things have caught up with me. I haven’t got the revenue up enough.”

Posting on Facebook, Flip Out said: “It is with regret that Flip Out Rushden Lakes will cease trading on the 16th of September 2024. If you are due a refund you will be contacted over the coming days to process this. We are so grateful for your support and loyalty over the past five years and we are very sad to see it all coming to an end. If you have any questions or concerns please contact us at [email protected].”

The Terrace message said: “It is with regret that The Terrace Rushden Lakes will cease trading on the 16th of September 2024. We are so grateful for your support and loyalty over the past 5 years and we are very sad to see it all coming to an end. If you have any questions or concerns please contact us at [email protected].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers of Twisterz were told: "It is with regret that Twisterz Rushden Lakes will cease trading on the 16th of September 2024. If you are due a refund you will be contacted over the coming days to process this. We are so grateful for your support and loyalty over the past five years and we are very sad to see it all coming to an end. If you have any questions or concerns please contact us at [email protected].”

It is believed negotiations are under way to potentially keep some or all of the businesses open.

News of the closures come 24 hours after chicken shop Popeyes announced formally they were opening in the leisure terrace section of Rushden Lakes.

The Northants Telegraph has contacted Rushden Lakes for a comment.